Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li in a singles dark match before Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rodriguez and Li were not used by WWE this week on SmackDown TV.

RAW Superstars competed in the post-SmackDown dark main event from Fort Worth as Theory lost to Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship. Their Money In the Bank rematch at SummerSlam later in the month was highlighted here.