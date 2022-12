Before Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE held a dark match.

Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li prior to the show. Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion in the end.

Titus O’Neal appeared after the match to get the audience excited for the episode.

