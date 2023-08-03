Three dark matches took place before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Below are results from Wednesday night’s dark matches:

– Bobby Cruise did the ring announcing duties.

– Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir and Taya Valkyrie def. Avery Breaux, Dream Girl Ellie and Kelsey Reagan in a Trios Match.

– Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage def. Luther and Cameron Stuart in a Tag Team Match.

– Lee Moriarty def. Dante Casanova in a Singles Match.

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan made his way out to welcome the fans to the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan said that the show got its start on TNT, then he brought out the man who claims to be the AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. Cage then insulted the city of Tampa as Luchasaurus and Khan looked on.

