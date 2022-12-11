What Happened Before WWE NXT Deadline Went On-Air; Dark Match Results

Before the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event aired on Saturday night, two dark matches were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend in singles action in the first match, with Tatum Paxley in her corner.

Nile and Paxley were also featured in a Deadline backstage segment. They exchanged words with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, but Nile and Paxley made it clear that they want a title shot, which was welcomed by the champions. Later, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne confronted Chance and Carter backstage, insulting them and mocking Nile and Paxley. As a result, Nile and Paxley attacked Toxic Attraction, resulting in a large brawl between the three teams.

Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated Xyon Quinn and Javier Bernal in tag team action in the men’s dark match before Deadline.

