What Happened During Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson Match At Winter is Coming

The 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 15th 2021 kicked off with “Hangman” Adam Page defending the World Title against Bryan Danielson. The match, which had a 60-minute time limit, ended up lasting the full time limit and it was the longest match in AEW history to date.

In the final moments of the match, Bryan countered the Buckshot Lariat and put on the LeBell lock. Page was able to escape and then hit the Buckshot Lariat. Page went for a second one and hit it but the bell rang since the time limit expired. The match was ruled a draw.