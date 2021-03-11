What Happened During Christian’s AEW Dynamite Debut

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage made his first appearance by confronting Kenny Omega. Christian was originally scheduled for an interview segment with Tony Schiavone but Omega hijacked the spot.
Once Christian arrived, Omega wanted to shake hands but then tried to take a cheap shot. Christian got the best of Omega and then held the AEW World Title.
