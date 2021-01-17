What Happened During Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Main Event

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Impact Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the main event of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV.

Swann and Moose came close to beating Omega with a modified Doomsday device. Andersona and Gallows hit a magic killer on Swann but Moose was able to break up the pinfall. Omega then pinned Swann with the One Winged Angel.