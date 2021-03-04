What Happened During Shaq’s Match On AEW Dynamite (Videos)

Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite when Jade pinned Red Velvet. During the match, Shaq got a lot of offense on Cody including a powerbomb. Cody later jumped over the top rope onto Shaq and both went through two tables that were outside the ring.

