What Happened During Shaq’s Match On AEW Dynamite (Videos)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite when Jade pinned Red Velvet. During the match, Shaq got a lot of offense on Cody including a powerbomb. Cody later jumped over the top rope onto Shaq and both went through two tables that were outside the ring.

