What Happened During The AEW Full Gear 2021 Buy-In Show

AEW Full Gear 2021 buy-in show

* During the first segment, Tony Schiavone started to interview Dante Martin about the offer to join Team Taz but The Acclaimed quickly interrupted. The Acclaimed offered Martin a spot and Max Caster said “Lio Rush can’t handle this environment, he’s about to go into his 15th retirement.” Martin declined the offer and took out The Acclaimed with a dive.

* Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter. Serena Deeb was at ringside and had words with Shida. Vickie Guerrero attacked Shida’s knee from behind with a kendo stick. Rosa saved Shida which led to Shida recovering and pinning Rose with a jackknife cover.

* It was announced that Orange Cassidy will team up with a partner of his choosing against The Butcher and The Blade on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Cassidy said it wouldn’t be one of the Best Friends.