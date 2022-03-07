What Happened During The AEW Revolution 2022 Buy-In Show

AEW Revolution 2022 Buy-In Ahow

* In the first match, Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander. When the referee wasn’t looking, Hirsch used a turnbuckle link that was under the ring and then hit a moonsault to pick up the win. Red Velvet ran down to check on Statlander after the match.

* Tony Schiavone had a special guest and Kenny Omega’s music played but it was Don Callis instead. The crowd chanted “shut the f*ck up” as Callis blamed the fans for Omega’s injuries. Callis said it would be a great night for The Elite with the Young Bucks winning the tag team titles. Callis said he was confident that Adam Cole would win the AEW World Title but added that Cole would be a transition champion until the return of Omega.

* In the second match, Hook defeated QT Marshall by submission with Redrum.

* The third match saw The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defeat PAC, Penta and Erick Redbeard. Matthews and Penta went back and forth in the opening moments and got a standing ovation from the fans. King and Redbeard went at it and kept trading blows but couldn’t knock the other down.

After a back and forth match, things broke down with everyone hitting big moves. King hit a Death Valley Driver to Redbeard but couldn’t make the cover. Penta hit Black with Fear Factor on the apron and went for the cover but Black wasn’t the legal man. Matthews hit Penta with a curb stomp but PAC broke up the pinfall.

Black and Matthews worked together against Redbeard and Black used mist on Redbeard. King hit a piledriver on Redbeard and Black scored the pinfall victory.