What Happened In Cleveland During The Rolling Loud Portion of WWE SmackDown

Two matches from the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown took place at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. While those matches aired, the fans at the arena in Cleveland, Ohio saw a six-man tag team match with Big E, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Since this didn’t make TV, Cesaro, Big E, King Nakamura beat Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a pretty fun 6-man tag team match. Cesaro does 22 spins late in the match. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KVke0guhvV — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToroMedia) July 24, 2021

Pat McAfee also gave a speech to the fans in Cleveland: