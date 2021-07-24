What Happened In Cleveland During The Rolling Loud Portion of WWE SmackDown

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Two matches from the July 23rd 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown took place at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida. While those matches aired, the fans at the arena in Cleveland, Ohio saw a six-man tag team match with Big E, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Pat McAfee also gave a speech to the fans in Cleveland:

