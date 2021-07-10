What Happened With Jimmy Uso On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

During the July 9th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a promo segment with Roman Reigns calling out Jimmy Uso to the ring. Reigns explained that he was gone last week because he was taking care of Jimmy’s business and then Jey Uso appeared. Jey said he was back for the family and wanted to win the tag team titles again with Jimmy. Reigns said he wanted them to work together and the segment ended with a group hug.