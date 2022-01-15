What Happened With Lita During This Week’s WWE SmackDown

During the January 14th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Lita was interviewed by Michael Cole in the ring. Lita talked about having one run left in her but she was interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Charlotte brought up how she retired Lita’s best friend Trish Stratus and would do the same thing to her in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match. Lita acted like she was going to slap Charlotte and Charlotte flinched. Lita then hit Charlotte with a twist of fate.