What Happened With Logan Paul On WWE SmackDown

YouTube personality Logan Paul was the special guest for the “red carpet premiere” of Sami Zayn’s documentary. After Paul said he was happy to be in a WWE ring for the first time, Zayn invited Paul to be in his corner at WWE Wrestlemania 37 and Paul accepted. Paul watched the trailer and then Zayn asked for Paul’s thoughts. Paul said that it looked like Zayn put a lot of work into the documentary but then Kevin Owens suddenly attacked Zayn with a stunner.