What Happened With Shaq On AEW Dynamite (Video)

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone interviewed Shaquille O’Neal and Brandi Rhodes at DDP’s Yoga studio. Shaq mentioned how him and Jade Cargill go back a long way but he didn’t appreciate her attacking Brandi and hurting Brandi’s arm. Shaq also said he was making jokes about Cody Rhodes on social media but didn’t mean any disrespect.

However, Shaq mentioned that Brandi could learn a few things from Jade and Brandi got upset. Brandi dumped a cup of water onto Shaq and called him an “overgrown asshole.”