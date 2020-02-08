What Happened With The IIconics, Former WWE Superstar In Legal Trouble

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com answered a fan’s question regarding the WWE status of The IIconics tag team:

I asked about them a few weeks ago. A decision was made to take them off TV. Maybe repackaging, but the idea was they'd be back. https://t.co/gfHtBIUSf2 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 7, 2020

– Former WWE star Adam Bomb (Bryan Clark in WCW) is currently facing several criminal charges including the transportation of narcotics.

AZCentral.com notes that Clark “faces charges of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The alleged acts occurred in January and April 2019.”