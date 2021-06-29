What Is Complicating The IIconics Being Able To Get Back In The Ring

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) and Jessia McKay (Billie Kay) talked about an issue with them getting back in the ring. Here is what Lee said:

“The difficult thing for us is that—this is a whole thing but, we still don’t have our green cards. So, we’re not allowed to work until we get those or until we can find some sponsorship anywhere else. It’s like, we’re so excited, we have all this freedom and we have so many ideas, but pump the brakes, because we can’t do any of it. So it’s like this podcast that we’re doing, we’re not making any money off it or anything like that, it’s purely just to get our name out there and kind of try and stay relevant. It’s been tough just knowing we have all these things we wanna do but can’t do it.”

“We’re just in this holding pattern right now. There’s literally nothing we can do, it’s just waiting. We’ve been in this process for four years which is basically unheard of, but [the fact is] that no one could control the pandemic, whatever, government, all that kind of stuff.”