What Is Reportedly Planned For The SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current plan is for the 2nd chamber match at the Elimination Chamber PPV to feature Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title. The current speculation is that Kevin Owens will be one of the participants.
The official poster for the event features WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Reigns with the cage colored red and blue to represent the brands.
Oh damn the #EliminationChamber poster is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JSWhVMvrKa
