What Jim Cornette Thought of The AEW Stadium Stampede Match

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette gave his review of the Stadium Stampede match:

“I almost wanted to apologize to Vince Russo for saying that he produced the worst wrestling I’ve ever seen or heard of after seeing this f***ing thing. It was the worst aspects of Money in the Bank without the WWE production talent or budget.”

“I will never watch this f***ing shit again. f*** all you people. I’m ashamed of Matt Hardy. I’m ashamed of Tony Schiavone. I’m ashamed of Jim Ross for not walking out on this. I’m ashamed of everybody involved in it. And it’s the last time I’ll be f***ing watching this horseshit. And Tony Khan can take his sports based presentation and shove it up his f***ing ass.”

“They’re all f***ing morons for doing this. I’m disappointed in all of them, I don’t want to see them personally again because I’d have to tell them. I don’t want to see them professionally again because I don’t want to see anybody involved in this ever again.”

“If this is what wrestling is now, it needs to die. Leave it alone and let it go. If you can’t bring it back, and you just gonna f***ing piss on the f***ing rotting corpse, let it go. Find something else to do with your f***ing lives like I have, because I’m too embarrassed to be involved with these people and this industry, because of shit like this.”