What Keith Lee Said After This Week’s AEW Rampage Went Off The Air

After the March 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage went off the air, Keith Lee cut a promo for the fans and said the following:

“San Antonio, there is a multitude of you in this building who have seen me come from absolutely nothing. As the internet knows one of my favorite words is plethora. I would like to say there is also a plethora of you who have seen me in the past two years go from the top of the world to a question mark. My thanks goes to each and every one of you for being there regardless of the scenario. My thanks goes to AEW for wanting, for needing, for asking for the limitless one to come back to this beautiful sport known as pro-wrestling. I’m not done yet.”