What Kenny Omega Said to Fans When This Week’s AEW Dynamite Went Off the Air

Following the conclusion of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega cut a promo for the fans and stated the following:

“Thank you, guys, for coming in such incredible numbers and showing support not only for All Elite Wrestling, but, heck, just for professional wrestling. Now I know what we’re here to do, specifically perhaps, is wrestling. More specifically, perhaps it’s sports entertainment. But you know something? Give it a second, I’ve got a good closing line here.

I saw something very profound, so I can’t take any credit for it, it’s this guy, sitting right here. ‘I just hope everybody has a good time.’ So whether you love us, whether you hate us, whether you’re indifferent to us, hopefully something that you saw on this show allowed you for a moment in time to have a good time. For me, my good time was being able to perform in front of you guys. It’s been something that I’ve been missing for nine weeks or so and before then, yikes, about nine months. Crazy to think about. Today, I was able to cut loose. Not only with you guys, but with some of my best friends in the whole wide world.”

