What Kevin Owens Was Told About Being Steve Austin’s Opponent at WWE WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens discussed being Steve Austin’s opponent at WWE Wrestlemania 38 in an interview with NYPost.com.

He said, “I still don’t have a full grasp on how that happened. All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn’t have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve. I’m not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I’ll find out. But the point is that it’s extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There’s really no higher compliment than that for me.”

“It doesn’t get any better than that. I said it the day after the match: It’s all downhill from here.”