What Led To Eva Marie Making Her Return To WWE

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Eva Marie talked about what led to her returning to WWE:

“I had a conversation with Vince [McMahon]. We basically — emails.

So that’s basically how it started, just because of always keeping in contact via email of things I was doing outside of WWE, making sure that he was fully aware of Eva Marie is willing and ready to come back whenever you see fit and that door is open on my end so it’s one of those things to where if you want something, go ask for it or go get it and make sure that other person or avenue kind of knows about it so that way they’re not fully closed off, and what’s the worst that could happen? It’s just you’re in the position before where you were originally.”

Marie also commented on working with Doudrop:

“I love working with her [Doudrop/Piper Niven], she’s phenomenal. Not only just an incredible athlete, but some people I’m really fortunate because when we first met, we exchanged messages prior to actually meeting in person and we just hit it off. We knew we were gonna work together, but we just didn’t know what that was going to look like quite yet.”