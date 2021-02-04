What Led To WWE Piping In Crowd Noise At The Thunderdome

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Producer Tyson Kidd talked about what led to the company piping in crowd noise at the Thunderdome:

“The first day at Amway was not [piped in]. Bayley was like, ‘TJ, it’s so awkward.’ We had gotten used to the NXT audience, so it was a little something. In the meeting, they were like, ‘What did everyone think?’ I said, ‘The ThunderDome looks awesome. Is there any way to pipe the noise into the arena because it will help the talent. I spoke with a lot of talent from the week before and they said that was what was missing.’ Kevin [Dunn] said ‘no problem.’ So, they pump it in and it helps a lot. It at least helps you lose yourself a bit and letting go I like to think I have my pulse on the talent and I ask them questions. Bayley was the one who told me. Then I asked the locker room and they all said the same.”

