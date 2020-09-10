What Matt Hardy Said During AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy provided an update on his health. Hardy said he is expected to make a 100% recovery from his “scary fall” at All Out and his wife Reby was shown in the crowd. Hardy said he was sorry for putting the fans through that scary moment but vowed to get cleared and win a championship in AEW. Hardy did not say anything about a concussion during the promo.

"I'm gonna get healthy, when I'm cleared, I'm gonna start winning matches, and it's time for [me] to chase [my] first AEW Championship. My journey is not over! Without each and every one of you there would be no me. Pro wrestling fans are the best!" – Matt Hardy #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yV8D3TKCrE — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 10, 2020