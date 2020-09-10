What Matt Hardy Said During AEW Dynamite (Video)

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy provided an update on his health. Hardy said he is expected to make a 100% recovery from his “scary fall” at All Out and his wife Reby was shown in the crowd. Hardy said he was sorry for putting the fans through that scary moment but vowed to get cleared and win a championship in AEW. Hardy did not say anything about a concussion during the promo.

