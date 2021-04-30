What People In AEW Are Doing To Improve The Quality Of Dynamite Segments

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about criticism that AEW Dynamite and how people in the company are handling it:

“I am involved in some of the overall backstage ideas and thoughts. We have a production meeting now before the show that wasn’t happening a lot. We have an agents meeting and coaches meeting before the show that wasn’t happening a lot. The reason for this is so we don’t have the same thing happening twice. We don’t want to have a beatdown with a coffee cup in segment two and a beatdown with a coffee cup in segment three because nobody coordinated that with anyone else. You’ll see a lot more of that because we realized we are doing some similar things in the same show and how can we eliminate that? If Jericho is worried about his stuff and Kenny (Omega) and Don (Callis) are worried about their stuff and Cody (Rhodes) is worried about his stuff, we know what we’re doing but we don’t express that to each other and sometimes things are similar. We’ve really been working on that and it’s been paying off to where we’re not stepping on each other’s toes and still allowing everyone to be creative and have awesome ideas.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)