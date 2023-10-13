What People In The Wrestling Industry Think About Tony Khan’s Social Media Activity

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan criticized WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker drawing under a million viewers. Khan wrote that Vince McMahon “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed Khan’s social media activity during Wrestling Observer Live, based on industry feedback.

Alvarez said, “I’ve heard that Tony needs to get off his phone and stop tweeting. You know who I heard that from? Not WWE, well, yeah from WWE too, but also from AEW. They are saying ‘will someone get this guy’s phone from him?’”

Also, Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com reports, “One source in WWE I spoke with described him as ‘petulant,’ while others felt it was just a bad look. A source from CM Punk’s camp responded by saying this is the kind of stuff that makes him happy to be away from the company.”