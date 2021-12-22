What Ric Flair Thought About Adam Page’s 60-Minute Match With Bryan Danielson

During his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair gave his thoughts on the AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson match from the December 15th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:

“What made it good was the pacing, they didn’t slow down. Yes, the old time fans appreciate it but I don’t know if the new time fans do or not. I appreciate the hard work and I’m telling you, less than 10% of the guys in the business can do an hour like that.”

Flair also commented on if he thinks Danielson is AEW’s biggest star at the moment:

“I’d have to say he is, yeah. He’s a workhorse. Just from knowing a little bit about him personally, he went through a lot when he was laid off. When you embrace this business the way he apparently does, much like I do or other people, when he sustained that injury, it really affected him not being able to work in the ring. I’m so happy for him because I know it’s meant a difference to him in his lifestyle and being happy in the business could do a lot with you being happy in life if it’s your passion.”