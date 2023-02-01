What Roman Reigns Said to Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble

As the WWE Royal Rumble event ended on Saturday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa.

Although it was difficult to understand what Reigns was saying, after what remained of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.

“We’re at war now, Solo. We take no prisoners now,” Reigns said to Sikoa at the end of the show, as seen in the video below.

There has been no word on what WWE has in store for Jey and The Bloodline, but Zayn vs. Reigns for WWE Elimination Chamber is expected to be announced on Friday’s SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match between Zayn and Owens and The Usos is rumored for WrestleMania 39, where Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

The following is a clip of Reigns and Sikoa: