What Shinsuke Nakamura Said In Japanese On This Week’s WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, explaining why he attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Aside from stating his desire for the World Title, Nakamura spoke in Japanese, and the following is an English translation of what he said via Twitter account @HDSubss:

“I was fed up! Of various things. Maybe… even of myself. So I asserted myself! Because I want my true nature!

Why, why do you ask? Because it’s the quickest way to prove yourself! I want more! I’m not satisfied! I can go higher! I can be who I want to be so…”