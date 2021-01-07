What Snoop Dogg Did On This Week’s AEW Dynamite (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to promote TNT’s Go-Big Show. Snoop recorded a remix of Cody Rhodes theme song and in Cody’s corner for Cody’s match against Matt Sydal. After the match, Snoop got in the ring and hit a top rope splash to Serpentico.

