What Snoop Dogg Did On This Week’s AEW Dynamite (Video)

Rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to promote TNT’s Go-Big Show. Snoop recorded a remix of Cody Rhodes theme song and in Cody’s corner for Cody’s match against Matt Sydal. After the match, Snoop got in the ring and hit a top rope splash to Serpentico.

The duo you never knew you need but you're damn happy to have @SnoopDogg @CodyRhodes 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z28Jqia7Oj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021