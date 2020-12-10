What Sting Said In His First AEW Promo (Video)

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Sting cut his first promo in AEW. To start, Sting praised Tony Schiavone and the two hugged. Sting talked to Cody Rhodes and mentioned that he wasn’t there for Cody at the moment and looked up towards Darby Allin in the rafters. Sting used his old “nothing’s for sure” line but added that he’s signed to AEW and plans to be there for a long time. Sting finished by telling Cody, “see you around, kid.”

.@Sting made it clear he's not going anywhere but we still don't know why he's here – THE MYSTERY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TE32BZpxlw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020