What The Miz Thought Was Going To Happen At WrestleMania 37 But Wasn’t The Case

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, The Miz talked about his tag match with John Morrison against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“We had no idea we were singing the rap song that day. We found out that day. ‘Hey, you’re going to perform.’ ‘What?’ I think we rehearsed like three times. John and I are backstage just rapping the song. We don’t know what’s going to happen with the audience being there. We couldn’t even hear ourselves because the crowd was so loud. It was fun and exciting. The crowd booed us. When Bad Bunny came out, I was expecting [him to be] booed out of the building because that’s what happens with celebrities, but it didn’t happen. He got cheered and it goes to show you that Twitter was wrong.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)