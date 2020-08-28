What Tony Khan Said To Fans Prior To AEW Dynamite

A limited number of fans (around 500) were allowed to buy tickets for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.
Prior to the start of this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan gave a brief message to the fans. Khan asked the fans to promise him that they would wear masks and stay in their groups. Khan said that the fans couldn’t be on camera if they didn’t wear masks. Khan also asked the fans to not use profanity while chanting.
