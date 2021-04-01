What Triple H Allegedly Said To NXT Talent During Backstage Meeting

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about a backstage meeting that allegedly took place at this week’s WWE NXT taping and a speech that Triple H gave to the talent…

Okay so, the team meeting before the show tonight about the move to Tuesday. So they started out talking about how, six years ago at Wrestlemania 31, the little NXT promotion sold out a show and ‘look how far we’ve come’, since the San Jose show. And they’ve always been on Wednesday nights, and then the competition came to ‘their night’ and ‘tried to bully them’. Which by the way is the opposite of what they told the talent 18 months ago.

But now, now they have Raw as the ‘lead-in’. It used to be in television the lead-in is where you (directly) follow the show, not the next day. But now they have Raw as the lead-in and the night to themselves, ‘everything is going to change’. They’re going to be going up in ratings probably a solid percentage.”

