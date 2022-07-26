What Triple H Said to WWE Talent About the New Regime at Pre-RAW Meeting

Before Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE management met with the talent.

According to Fightful Select, Triple H, the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative, oversaw the meeting and spoke. According to talent sources, the meeting went incredibly well and there was a lot of optimism among other employees about the change in creativity.

Triple H presided over Monday night’s pre-RAW meeting and promised the talent transparency, which some believe was lacking under the previous administration, which was run by Vince McMahon, who announced his retirement on Friday.

Additionally, Triple H stated that he wants to have an open line of contact with the talent. He added that he wants his job to be enjoyable.

It’s intriguing that Triple H wants open lines of communication with talent since in recent years, waiting for hours to perhaps talk with Vince had become routine, and face time with Vince had been dwindling.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the “secret $3 million settlement” that Vince made to the former paralegal who was recruited in 2019 was the subject of an investigation by the WWE Board of Directors, which was first made public on Wednesday, June 15. Laurinaitis’ role was also under investigation, and it was made known that the Board was also looking into other incidents involving former female employees. Following Vince’s voluntary resignation from his Chairman & CEO corporate responsibilities, it was announced on Friday, June 17 that Stephanie McMahon had returned from her leave of absence to serve as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman. Vince, at least temporarily, continued his creative responsibilities. On Monday, June 20, it was made public that Bruce Prichard, Senior Vice President of WWE and Executive Producer of RAW/SmackDown, had been acting in Laurinaitis’ place as Interim Senior Vice President of Talent Relations while the inquiry was ongoing. On Friday, July 8, as further charges came to light, it was made public that McMahon had agreed to pay more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women, among them a former wrestler. As Triple H was named the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations on July 22, Prichard is no longer filling the interim position. Hours after Triple H’s new position was made public, Vince announced his retirement. Vince was the first to confirm that Stephanie, along with Co-CEO Nick Khan, is the new Chairwoman & Co-CEO. Laurinaitis is thought to be no longer with the company. On July 25, WWE announced Triple H to be the new creative director. Additionally, WWE stated that prior financial reports are being revised as a result of “certain unrecorded expenses” paid by Vince totaling $14.6 million, which were payments made to several women. It was also revealed that the federal government is looking into the payouts by McMahon.

