What Triple H Told Bronson Reed About The Tsunami Attack Segment With Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins and delivered six Tsunami splashes, as seen on the August 5th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW. Rollins ultimately coughed up blood to sell the attack.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Reed commented on the segment:

“I think it was supposed to be significantly less. Then the way that it turned out with Hunter [Triple H]’s vision, is it just was more and more and more. It was one of those things where you’re listening to the audience, you can just feel a change in the audience, as I was doing it, hit the first two, they’re sort of booing. It looks like that’s it. Then I go out for the third one, people sort of like, what the hell’s going on here? Then I go up for the fourth one, they can’t comprehend what’s happening. And by the fifth one, they’re chanting for more. There’s like blood lust amongst the crowd for someone that they love as well. They love Seth Rollins. I was glad that it actually ended up working where after the sixth one I left, and they still started chanting and singing his music that he comes out to, so that also worked.”

“As it’s happening. So it’s one of those things like, yeah, he has to be willing to be there and I have to be willing to be able to do more. But it had definitely worked out and made for such a great moment in television. I think I had so much buzz around that, and then people online as well saying they haven’t seen something like that in WWE for so long, where you can take someone to just propel them in one night with just one segment. Not a match, nothing else, just that.”

Reed also commented on it being a career-defining moment:

“I think so for sure. I spoke with Hunter right afterwards and he said that’s a moment that will last forever, they can replay that as much as possible. For me, it’s nowhere near as good, because he’s one of the best ever, but it’s like Stone Cold at King of the Ring doing the 3:16 line, that promo, you instantly remember it, and you instantly remember a switch and his character and where it went from then. I’m hoping that people remember the 6 Tsunamis as something similar.”



(quotes courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com)