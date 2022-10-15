What Triple H Wants Changed About Baron Corbin’s WWE Character

Since the episode of WWE SmackDown that aired on September 2, 2022, during which Baron Corbin was seen leaving the arena in JBL’s limousine, he has not made an appearance on the show. Corbin discussed his creative direction under the Triple H regime during an appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show.

“He [Triple H]’s a guy who, when I came into NXT, he was a guy who really grabbed onto me and helped develop me and create who I was. My first entrance, he brought that whole motorcycle vibe, that drudgy rock music where I walked in, and I had spotlights over my head. That was all his vision. It’s cool to have him back because he has now kind of taken what I’ve been doing and going, ‘How do we put more edge back on you? How do we make you a little more badass again?’ That feels good to have that.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)