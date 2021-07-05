What Vince McMahon Said To Lana After Her Release From WWE

Lana recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and talked about what Vince McMahon said to her after she was released from WWE:

“I got a text; I definitely got emotional about it because it was a slight goodbye for me. He thanked me for my incredible work ethic, And for my unrelentingly desire to be the best that I could be and all the contributions I gave to WWE. So that really meant a lot to me and I thanked him for everything that he’s taught me because I learned so much.”

Lana also talked about the table storyline with her and Nia Jax which was originally going to lead to a table spot at Survivor Series:

“I went through tables nine weeks in a row. We were supposed to do this whole table spot on the show, and then Roman [Reigns] did not want that because he had a table spot with [Drew McIntyre]. There was some major pushback between the Samoans, Nia, and Roman. That whole thing. I’m caught in the middle. We had a huge spot. I was supposed to be laid out in the very beginning [at Survivor Series]. I was supposed to get in the ring, and Nia snatched me because the whole point was that everyone on the team was heels. I was the only ‘babyface’, and they were going to be all against me, and she was gonna lay me out. And then at the end, I had this whole sequence with Bianca [Belair], and Bayley was supposed to get involved and cheat. We were all so excited about it. I was excited I was gonna get to wrestle, then there’s the whole Samoan rivalry that happens. So the whole table spot got taken out, and then Vince thought it would be hilarious if I didn’t get in the match at all – that Nia would not let me get in at all, and then I win because everyone gets eliminated. He thought that was the most hilarious thing. Shane McMahon thought it was hilarious. They were like, ‘This has never been done before.’ In many ways, I understand because Undertaker was retiring that day and I understand, let’s give something different on the show. I get that business side of it all, but it was really dramatic. There was all this stuff happening. I’m crying in a corner because I’m like, I just want to wrestle. I’m calling Nattie. ‘Nattie, I’m hiding in this corner and crying. I just want to wrestle. I want to prove myself,’ and Nattie’s like, ‘You’re still winning? Who cares?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I want to prove myself.’ TJ [Wilson] really wanted me to get in and wrestle a little bit, and then Nia was gonna kick me out and say you have to stand there. He had to even fight for that with Vince because he was like, ‘No, I think it’s important for her to show that she’s improving in the ring. That’s the babyface side of it is that she does want to get in and wrestle, and they’re telling her, go f**k off and stand out there.’ And that would have gotten a huge reaction. In some ways, I understood Vince was trying to recreate what Miro did to me in 2015. They would be like, ‘We want Lana.’ He would send me to a different part. They kicked me out, and the whole place boos. Those things really resonate with crowds.”