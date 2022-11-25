What Vince McMahon Said to WWE Talent About Unintentionally Laughing on TV

Santino Marella brought up the topic of WWE wrestlers laughing unintentionally on television during his tenure with the company during an appearance he made on The A2theK Wrestling Show.

“There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time, ‘If you laugh, it’s funny, it’s not the end of the world. But you have to laugh in the way that it’s not like you’re breaking character, but the character can laugh.’ There’s always a way to protect it and kind of cover it up, so to speak. I definitely made it a goal of mine to try and crack people.”

You can watch the complete interview below: