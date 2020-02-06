What Vince McMahon Told Chris Jericho About Joining AEW

During his recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho discussed what Vince McMahon said to him about joining AEW and compared the situation to when Scott Hall joined WCW in 1996:

“I’m not in AEW because I was a rebel,” Jericho admitted. “I’m with AEW because Vince went, ‘go.’ And then, when I went, he went, ‘did you sign the contract?’ I said, ‘well, yeah.’ He said, ‘can you get out of it?’ ‘No! You told me to sign it!’”

“But [McMahon] had the opportunity to stop it like he did with [Hall], which is very interesting to me because 23 years later, he made the same [mistake].” Jericho added, “I love Vince.”