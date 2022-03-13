What Vince McMahon Told Damian Priest About Being A “Superstar” Instead of A Wrestler

During an interview with Vibe and Wrestling, Damian Priest talked about how Vince McMahon told him that being a “superstar” is different from being a wrestler:

“The way he explained it was perfect. It is clear that I am a wrestler and that I am a professional and that is why I trained for, but I am a WWE Superstar and that is something else. Anyone can be a wrestler but there is only one place where you can be a WWE Superstar and that is obviously in WWE. For me that was the dream, I always wanted to be a Superstar and I love that the nickname or name that he gives us is that one because it is special and we deserve a name like that.”

Priest also talked about advice he received from Triple H:

“What changed my life was when Triple H told me: ‘I want to see the person I’m seeing here in the ring. When you’re between the ropes you’re playing the role of a wrestler but I don’t want that, I want to see someone else. When you learn to be yourself you will have an amazing career.’ When he told me that I didn’t understand because I thought: ‘How is that? How are you telling me that I don’t know how to be myself?’ Until one day I realized what he was saying and I understood everything. I don’t know why but it’s hard to be yourself in front of the camera because it changes the way you talk, the way you walk… everything, and the day came when I relaxed and began to enjoy myself. Every day that I go on stage I am enjoying my tempo, even when I take hits I enjoy it so for me that was the best advice.”