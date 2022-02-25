What Vince McMahon Told Ronda Rousey About Getting Booed By Fans

In a video published to her official YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey talked about her return to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:

“I really missed wrestling I did and I wanted to come back. I knew I was coming back, or I thought I did to the animosity that I left. So I came out feeling super defensive from the beginning. At the Rumble, it wasn’t like that. But I just assumed the reaction was from the surprise. So coming out to Raw and Becky [Lynch] was gonna be there. I was like, ‘Okay, this is when they’re gonna troll on me the most. This is when they’re going to try and like chant ‘Becky’ every single time I open my mouth. This is the time they’re going to start like screaming the most hurtful things they can.’ I came out anticipating that, and everything went fine. Of course, there was like those three or four guys in the like on the floor that were just like screaming as I was talking and I really just had to concentrate to like, block them out.”

“I got through it and I came out and [Paul] Heyman was like, ‘You did great, but I’m gonna tell you, he’s gonna tell you one thing, to smile.’ I’m like, okay, so I go talk to Vince [McMahon]. He was like, ‘That was fantastic. Just smile.’ Now I was telling him like, you know, ‘They were booing me on the way out of every stadium. ‘He’s like, Yeah, but they’ve forgiven you for that.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I haven’t forgiven them,’ and he goes, ‘But it’s not about you. It’s about them.’ It was like such a good point that I’d been thinking about myself and how it relates to myself, and I was forgetting that this is a show about entertaining them.”