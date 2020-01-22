What Vince McMahon Told Rusev About The Lana – Bobby Lashley Storyline

Entertainment reporter Jim Alexander, recently interviewed Miroslav “Rusev” Barnyashev. Rusev opens up about his current controversial angle with Lana and Lashley. His thoughts on Lana making out with Lashley on TV. His commitment to an acting career. Plus life as wrestler.

On what Vince told him about the storyline (5:15): “Vince pulled me aside and told me this is a great acting performance. I’ve never been complimented on my acting before that.”

On him changing his look and cutting his hair (7:45): “I don’t know why I cut it, I got so tired of it. Back before I cut it, I feel like nothing was going on in WWE (with his character) I was going out for shoulder surgery, so you know what, I got tired of it.”