What Was Originally Planned For Dominik Mysterio In WWE

During an appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, Rey Mysterio talked about how Dominik was originally not going to debut on WWE television until 2021:

“We weren’t expecting this opportunity so quick. We were still giving it about another year of training. We started to negotiate with WWE for him to potentially sign a developmental deal and we said ok. I told him to go to the Performance Center and get ready and be ready by 2021. This opportunity presented itself. I told him I can’t say yes or no. It’s up to you. However you feel. As a parent, the last thing I wanted him to do is fail on his first try. I said all eyes are on you. It isn’t an indie show with no TV. You are live worldwide, SummerSlam, one of the biggest PPVs in WWE. He took the opportunity. He had been training for almost three years by then.”

Dominik commented on the opportunity:

“I felt I could do it. I had training from Tempe, to Calgary and then to come home to San Diego and the people I had been in the ring with and the feedback I had been getting, I felt that I could do it. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity that was being presented so I jumped on it.”