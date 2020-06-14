What Was Originally Planned For Edge vs. Randy Orton Rematch

The Edge vs. Randy Orton rematch from WrestleMania 36 was originally planned to take place at SummerSlam.

According to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.com, the reason for the change of holding it at SummerSlam to Backlash was due to the absence of top stars.

He wrote the following:

“Unsure if this is already known, but I’ve been told Edge vs Randy Orton was brought forward from SummerSlam due to the lack of “star power” available to WWE for #WWEBacklash. The decision was made due to Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch being unavailable.

Regarding the tagline, once the talent agreed to compete at Backlash rather than SummerSlam, Vince McMahon decided to call it The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge and Orton apparently thought it was a “rib” when Vince and Paul Heyman told them.”