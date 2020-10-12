What Was Originally Planned For Roman Reigns – Jey Uso Storyline

In an interview with Peter Rosenberg, Jey Uso revealed that he was only supposed to have one match against Roman Reigns but the storyline was so well-received that WWE kept it going:

“This was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like ‘this sh*t is fire right here, bro’. I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling’s right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing.”

“We showing you real emotion, we showing you feeling. You can put the Fiend with Roman, you can put Seth Rollins with Roman, whoever, whatever, whatever top guy they got, put him with Roman, I guaran-damn-tee you, uce, they didn’t pull out emotion, they didn’t pull out real feeling, they didn’t pull out storytelling the way me and uce did that thing.”

“Tell me you didn’t feel like you were watching a damn movie, you forgot you were watching wrestling. When I watched it back, I was watching that thing like I wasn’t in it. I was like ‘man, this is good, this is my best work.'”

Jey also commented on his dream match:

“My number one match, uce, my dream match that I want to do before I ever hang the Air Force Ones up is wrestle my damn twin. One-on-damn-one on the biggest damn stage, WrestleMania.”

(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)