What Was Originally Planned For This Week’s WWE RAW

In the main event of the December 6th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan to retain her title.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Kevin Owens vs. Big E in a steel cage match was originally planned to be the main event and a Seth Rollins in-ring promo had been scheduled to open the show. Rollins ended up cutting a brief backstage promo to start RAW. Sapp noted the following:

“As of 4 PM EST, Owens vs. Big E was listed as the main event, with Rollins kicking off the show an an in-ring promo for WWE RAW. Even late rundowns had that.”

Monday was the 17-year anniversary of Trish Stratus and Lita being in the main event of WWE RAW which was possibly a factor in the change being made.