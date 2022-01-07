What Was Reportedly Planned For The WWE Title Direction Heading Into WrestleMania 38

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on how Big E losing the WWE Title at the Day 1 premium live event “was a direct result” of Roman Reigns testing positive for Covid-19 and Brock Lesnar being added to the match. The @WWEonFOX Twitter account also published a graphic which listed Big E as the winner of the title match but then deleted it.

Dave Meltzer later reported that Seth Rollins was actually scheduled to win the title at Day 1 prior to the change. In the newest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer wrote the following about the WWE Title direction for Wrestlemania 38:

“The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble, with Big E the favorite, but Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley were also possibilities.”

The belief is that it won’t be Champion vs. Champion at Wrestlemania 38 due to the event being two nights and the idea that one of the nights should have a WWE Title match. Meltzer added that the planned WWE Title match might end up being what was originally planned with just a different direction of getting to it.