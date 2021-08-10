What Was Said Backstage Between Matt Riddle and Bill Goldberg At A Recent WWE RAW

There have been reports in recent years regarding backstage heat between Bill Goldberg and Matt Riddle.

During an interview with Sony Sports India, Riddle talked about his backstage interaction with Goldberg during a recent episode of WWE RAW:

“Bill Goldberg is extremely entertaining, I can’t take anything away from that but I’ll tell you this, I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody and then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look.”

“He was making a face and then he goes, ‘Hey, congratulations kid….’ and I was like, ‘Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice’, so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, ‘Hey Goldberg, good stuff’ and as he gave me a fist bump he says, ‘I only need two moves’ so I was like, ‘Oh man, the guy’s still got it’.”

Here is video footage of them interacting backstage at the Summerslam 2019 PPV: